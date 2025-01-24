Man killed in police shootout in Claxton Bay, AR-15 rifle recovered

The gun cops found after a shootout in Claxton Bay on the night of January 23.

An unidentified man has been killed in a police-involved shooting in Claxton Bay on the night of January 23, making it the latest in a series of similar incidents in the past few days.

The police also recovered an AR-15 rifle.

Reports are that around 9 pm on January 23, Central Division Task Force (CDTF) police were on mobile patrol when they received information about gunmen in a blue Hyundai H100 van along Dump Road.

The officers went to the area and saw a van fitting the description. As the officers were about to stop to intercept the van, they were reportedly met with gunfire.

The officers became fearful for their lives and, in keeping with the police use-of-force policy, returned fire.

>

After the exchange, the police found a male occupant with gunshot wounds with a high-powered gun next to him.

The injured man was taken to the Couva district health facility. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No other injuries were reported, although the marked police van had bullet holes.

The incident marked the latest in a series of police-involved killings in recent days.

On the afternoon of January 22, police fatally shot Shakeem Nickie, 22, after responding to a chopping incident at Dan Kelly, Eastern Quarry in Laventille.

The night before, on January 21, Central Division police killed three suspected bandits after a robbery at a supermarket in Cunupia.

Reports are police were responding to the robbery and spotted the getaway car in Enterprise. The men reportedly opened fire, prompting the officers to return fire.

The police recovered a pistol. The three were taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre where they were declared dead.

>