Sharida Ali’s funeral to be held on January 27

Sharida Ali -

THE funeral of Sharida Ali, who was killed by stray bullet in Beetham Gardens, will be held on January 27 at 9 am at the St Joseph RC Church.

Ali, 36, of Kelly Village, Caroni was killed during a shootout between police and bandits on January 18.

Around 6 pm, Ali was liming in the kitchen of a friend’s house when she was shot in her head through a window.

A police and army joint patrol were chasing bandits who stole a car at gunpoint in Tunapuna and crashed it on the Beetham when police tried to intercept them.

>

Ali was shot as the bandits ran along 19th Street with police and soldiers in pursuit as they exchanged gunfire.

Police took her to the Port of Spain General Hospital after residents told them what happened, but she died while being treated.

It is not yet known if the fatal bullet came from a police, soldier or bandit’s gun but both the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and police are investigating the shooting.

On January 20, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) North West and Special Operations Richard Smith said police are “putting all our efforts” into the investigation and are awaiting the results of a ballistic report.

PCA director David West said regardless of who fired the bullet, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Police Commissioner (CoP) will be informed of the outcome of the investigation.

While the police and PCA await the results of the report before taking any action, police have been helping the family in the meantime by offering mental health assistance.

“They reached out to us to offer counselling for the family, and to her children in particular,” said a relative.

Ali had two daughters aged 15 and eight.