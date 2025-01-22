Measures to protect abuse victims vital

THE EDITOR: The Hindu Women's Organisation of TT (HWOTT) is deeply concerned by the incidences of intimate partner violence, as well as the hateful acts targeting our community, which are already being reported in this new year.

As reported in the media on January 6, the stabbing of a man by a woman at the Port of Spain General Hospital, as well as the kidnapping and rape of a woman, as reported in the Trinidad Guardian on January 8, are tragic reminders of the urgent need to address intimate partner violence in our society.

We are also horrified by the report in the Guardian regarding the recent murder of judicial officer Stacy Gopaulsingh, in late December 2024, that her common law husband was charged this week with her murder.

Senseless acts of violence highlight the dangerous reality that intimate partner violence can escalate to deadly levels. There is clearly a critical need for robust measures to protect victims and families and to prevent such heinous acts.

In 2024, statistics from the police revealed a disturbing increase in the number of reported domestic violence cases. According to the data, over 1,400 cases of domestic violence were recorded last year, with a significant portion of these being intimate partner violence.

This trend underscores the urgent need for more comprehensive efforts to address this issue in our nation. Despite efforts to combat domestic violence, these statistics reflect a clear message that more must be done in 2025 to safeguard our women, families, and communities.

In response to these ongoing issues, HWOTT fully supports the recent launch of the Umbona digital system by the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs. This system is a critical step forward in providing victims of domestic violence with a secure, accessible platform to report incidents and access support services. We commend the ministry’s efforts to leverage technology to enhance victim protection.

At the same time, as Hindus we stand in solidarity with the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC), the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West, Dinesh Rambally, and the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha in condemning the recent incident on the grounds of the NCIC's Divali Nagar site.

We strongly support the call for a thorough investigation into the hateful remarks by an individual targeting Hinduism. Hate speech is divisive, harmful, and has no place in our multicultural society. We trust that the relevant authorities will address this matter with the seriousness it deserves, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

We also take note of the condemnation of this behaviour by prominent Rastafarian leader Glenroy “Bongo Grease” Halls, who last week stated that such conduct is entirely contrary to the philosophy of Rastafari. His words affirm the importance of unity and respect among all members of society, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or culture.

It is critical that we all take responsibility for improving our collective efforts to all forms of hate and violence in TT. Let us all commit to creating a safer, more compassionate society where every person is treated with dignity and respect, and where those experiencing abuse can find the help and support they need.

At HWOTT, we remain committed to supporting the safety and well-being of women and families in TT, and to standing against hate and violence in all their manifestations. We encourage anyone who is experiencing intimate partner violence – or witnessing hateful actions – to reach out to the appropriate authorities or support services for help.

Together we can work towards building a society where everyone is treated with dignity, respect, and equality.

KAMLA TEWARIE

President, HWOTT