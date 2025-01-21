Three schools look to secure SSFL premier division promotion

In this file photo, Trinity College Moka Antonio Cole (R) dribbles past Carapichaima East Emmanuel Edwards (L) during the SSFL Championship Big 5 match at the Trinity College Moka grounds on October 24, 2024 in Moka. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division promotion for the 2025 campaign will be on the line when the last two matches in the boys' Big 5 championship division playoffs are contested from 3.30 pm on January 21.

Four schools are still in contention to secure the top three promotion spots. Three schools – Carapichaima East Secondary, Trinity College Moka and Hillview College – are currently locked on five points, with the fourth-placed Scarborough Secondary still alive in the quest for promotion with four points.

At the St Mary's recreation ground in Freeport, Carapichaima, who lead the five-team table due to a superior goal difference, will entertain Scarborough. The visiting Tobago team must get a draw or a victory to clinch a promotion spot, while Carapichaima would secure promotion if they can avoid defeat.

Meanwhile, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field in Marabella, the bottom-placed Pleasantville Secondary (one point) will try to play spoilers when they play the second-placed Trinity. Pleasantville were knocked out of promotion contention when they lost to Scarborough on January 9, but they can put a dent in Trinity's promotion hopes with a win over the Maraval school.

The third-placed Hillview will be on a bye for the final round, and their players, staff and fans will be watching on nervously as they hope for favourable results in the two matches.

SSFL boys' championship division Big 5 playoffs:

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Carapichaima East*3*1*2*0*4*2*2*5

Trinity Moka*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

Hillview College*4*1*2*1*4*4*0*5

Scarborough Secondary*3*1*1*1*5*4*1*4

Pleasantville Secondary*3*0*1*2*1*5*-4*1