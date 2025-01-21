Sagicor opens two new branches at Queen's Park office

New branch managers Wayne Griffith, left, and Marc Aanensen, discuss sales targets and performances indicators with Jacinto Martinez, VP of sales. - Photo courtesy Sagicor

INSURANCE giant Sagicor has bolstered its operations in TT, opening two new branches and appointing experienced managers to lead them.

In a release, Sagicor said this latest expansion increases the company’s local branch network to six.

Industry veterans Marc Aanensen and Wayne Griffith will helm the new branches at Sagicor’s Queens’ Park, Port of Spain office.

Aanensen, with 21 years of financial sector experience, has worked with Sagicor since 2003.

His most recent role as agency manager prepared him for this leadership position, where he will guide the newly established Aanensen Branch, the release said.

Griffith joined Sagicor in 2009 and boasts over two decades of industry experience.

Known for his leadership and performance, Griffith rose to the role of agency manager in 2022.

As head of his namesake branch, Sagicor said Griffith is poised to lead his team in delivering innovative solutions to clients.

Both managers are members of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), an international recognition of excellence in insurance sales.

Griffith also serves as the local area chair for MDRT in TT.

Speaking on the developments, Sagicor’s vice-president of sales Jacinto Martinez said, "The opening of a sixth branch is a major milestone for us. It shows our confidence in this market and our drive to enhance service delivery.

"Aanensen and Griffith bring a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives, which will undoubtedly fuel growth and innovation across our operations."

Martinez also acknowledged outgoing managers Christopher Gouveia and Jennifer Khan, who recently retired.

Sagicor said the expansion is part of its broader strategy to provide more personalised service and financial solutions for customers nationwide.

The company’s leadership team now includes senior branch managers Joel Martinez and Amery Rauseo, alongside branch managers Wayne Mohammed, Camille Sinanan, Marc Aanensen and Wayne Griffith.