A journalist par excellence

-

AS THE tributes continue to pour in from the local and regional community on the passing of veteran journalist Jones P Madeira, TTUTA also adds its voice of tribute to someone who had certainly distinguished himself as an icon – a journalist who epitomised the highest standards of professionalism and journalistic integrity.

While most would identify with his distinctive voice and impeccable elocution on both radio and television, his association with TTUTA came about in his role as editor-in-chief of the Newsday back in 2014.

As a panellist on a special general council meeting convened to discuss school violence, not only did he bring a refreshing and broad-ranging media perspective to the discussion, but he also expressed a willingness to do whatever he could to arrest a very disturbing social phenomenon that was challenging schools and the wider national community.

In the ensuing discussions, he expressed his willingness and that of Newsday to work closely with TTUTA, recognising the importance of giving teachers’ voice national prominence, thus acknowledging the critical role they play in the scheme of national development.

The result of those discussions back in mid-2014, saw the birth of this weekly column, TTUTA on Tuesday. This collaboration would be a historic one. Never before has there been such a union-national newspaper collaboration, where the union’s voice was recognised as being valuable enough to be prominently featured on the editorial page.

>

In the ensuing decade, the collaboration would strengthen, continuously enhancing TTUTA’s national image. To date TTUTA can proudly say that its articulated positions and perspectives on labour, education and education-related matters have always been carried uncensored.

TTUTA not just pays tribute to the outstanding contribution of this pioneering journalist who profoundly transformed local and Caribbean media, salutes his wisdom and vision to give such prominence to a trade union.

This is particularly significant in an era where trade unions and their narratives have been demonised and treated with contempt and condescension by many. The journalistic latitude given to this column has been maintained to this day and for this TTUTA expresses its profound gratitude and appreciation to Newsday.

But then again, Madeira's willingness to be innovative seems to be a hallmark of his remarkable career. His disposition to stand firm on journalistic integrity and principles saw him take bold decisions in his career, even if his job was on the line.

Describing him as “a masterclass in the power of journalism as the Fourth Estate and vital pillar of democracy,” the Media Association of TT further describes his death as “a profound loss not only to his family, but also to the profession he elevated and the region he served so passionately.” These sentiments are fully endorsed by TTUTA.

Perhaps most will recall his voice of calm and composure during one of the darkest days of our democracy on 27/07/90, when his mettle as a journalist and patriot was put to the test. He passed with flying colours under circumstances few can even imagine. His role in the eventual resolution of this conflict can never be underestimated and his country certainly owes him a debt of gratitude.

His well documented narrative of this dreadful ordeal as well as his journalistic conquests will forever serve as a poignant reminder and shining example for young and upcoming journalists of the importance of adherence to fundamental principles, especially in an era where dissemination of the truth is becoming increasingly challenged.

He leaves behind a rich legacy – a firm commitment to journalistic excellence and an exceptional ability to inform even when his life was at stake. He was a mentor to an entire generation of regional journalists and the history of Caribbean media will certainly reflect the prominent role he played. His indelible mark will serve as a standard for others to emulate.

In the twilight years of his long and distinguished career, his statesmanlike role would come to define him, a role he executed admirably at that fateful general council meeting. Many participants at that meeting were pleasantly surprised at his firm yet soft-spoken, compassionate nature, as well as his depth of knowledge and ability to connect current social trends to past events.

>

To his family and friends, TTUTA offers its sincere condolences as we salute the enormous contribution he made to nation-building. TTUTA is grateful for the confidence shown in establishing it as one of Newsday’s main contributors and looks forward to the continued evolution and strengthening of this relationship.