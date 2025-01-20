Man held for shotgun, marijuana in Barataria

Marijuana, a shotgun and ammunition seized by police. - Photo courtesy the TTPS

A man has been arrested and a gun and narcotics seized during operations conducted in the north-central and north-eastern police divisions.

Between 11 am on January 17 and 8 am on January 18, officers of the north-central division Major Crimes Unit conducted an intelligence-led exercise.

Police went to 8th Avenue, Barataria, where they searched a two-bedroom house and found a shotgun and five rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, in addition to 200 grammes of cannabis. The items were seized, and a 44-year-old man was arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station.

The team of officers then went to Bobo Hill, Maracas St Joseph, where they searched an abandoned concrete structure and discovered 20 fully grown cannabis plants hanging inside. The narcotics, which weighed ten kilogrammes with an estimated street value of $50,000 were seized.

Enquiries are ongoing.

>

This exercise was spearheaded by ACP Singh and Snr Supt Pierre, and co-ordinated by Supt Gift and Inspector Pierre.