Brian Lewis thankful for support during 26.2-mile walk for Olympic athletes

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle, left, shows his support for Brian Lewis and the other participants. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) immediate past president Brian Lewis dedicated his 26.2-mile walk from Freeport to Port of Spain to the late flagman Joey “Posh” Richardson, who passed away in August 2024.

The walk was initially held to raise funds for TT’s elite athletes chasing Olympic gold at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, US.

However, Lewis confirmed that because Richardson was no longer part of his walking group for the first time since inception in 2015, he decided to honour the ex-flagman at the 11th edition.

Richardson, popularly known for patriotically carrying a huge national flag at major sporting events, always joined Lewis’ walking group when they arrived in Curepe, and stuck with them to the finish line, waving his large flag.

Lewis said his group did not officially time their distance, but he believes they may have taken around seven hours and 20 minutes to complete the marathon distance.

They started their #Goin4Gold trek at around 2 am from St Mary’s Junction in Freeport, towards the finish line at Harvard Club in Port in Spain.

“It was excellent,” Lewis said after a well-deserved rest at Harvard Club.

“We had a lot more people participating this year. It was awesome to see the people and camaraderie among the walkers. The success of the walk this year signals that people are in support of the vision, mission and purpose of the TTOC Gold Foundation.”

Upon arriving in Curepe, Lewis was surprisingly greeted by Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle, who positioned a TT flag on his motorised bike – in a reminiscent display of Richardson’s stalwart contribution and support – and joined Lewis’ team up to the finish line.

“Angelo’s gesture was heartening and touching to me. It was all about finishing the walk for us. It was never a competitive walk, but about camaraderie and supporting our Olympic medal potentials,” Lewis added.

Lewis was pleased to have, for the first time, two wheelchair participants, Gerard Assing and TT Paralympic Committee president Sudhir Ramesar.

Lewis said the humidity posed a small challenge but he was intent on completing the course. He had no medical emergencies this time around, after being hospitalised for dehydration and exhaustion after the 2023 edition.

“Even though it was tough, it was fun.”

Several TTOC executive members including president Diane Henderson, treasurer Curtis Nero and Racquel Moses also joined in, alongside multiple media personalities, sportsmen and women, officials and administrators from varying national sporting organisations.

“What was encouraging and profound is despite the doom and gloom, there are people still committed to the development of sport in TT. Our challenge is always to capture and build on that positivity and build on that approach, rather than focus on the negativity,” Lewis said.

He confirmed the event seems set for significant growth at the 2026 leg.