Cops detain 13 in SoE operations in Southern Division

- File photo

A SERIES of strategic operations in the Southern Division on January 17 has led to the arrest of 13 people for various offences, including kidnappings and robberies.

A police statement on January 18 said the exercises were part of a co-ordinated initiative under the state of emergency (SoE) operations, targeting priority offenders.

It was aimed at addressing gun-related offences, kidnappings, robberies and shootings in the division.

The SoE was declared on December 30. It was extended for a further three months to April 14 by the House of Representatives on January 13.

The police said officers arrested five suspects for various offences including kidnapping, robbery with violence, having ammunition and housebreaking and larceny in the Princes Town district from 10 am to 6 pm.

>

They also recovered a silver Nissan B14 car along Tarouba Link Road that was involved in a recent kidnapping and robbery. The car bore a false registration number.

Additionally, a joint anti-crime operation in the Princes Town and Tableland police districts between 2 pm and 6 pm saw the arrests of three more suspects.

They were held for offences like having cocaine, having an offensive weapon and breaching the Emergency Powers Regulations.

Three others were arrested on outstanding warrants.

In the San Fernando district, between 3 pm and 8 pm, the police arrested two priority offenders for having marijuana.

The officers also seized 278 grammes of marijuana in an area near Mucurapo Street, San Fernando.

The day before, on January 16 around 5. 15 pm, the police searched an overgrown area at Bougainvillea Avenue, Tarodale, where they discovered a concealed revolver.

This operation was spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner of Police South/Central Wayne Mystar, supervised by Snr Supt Kirk, with the support of Supts Rampat and Singh, ASPs Bandhan, Phillip and ASP Ramsaran and Insps Lewis, Wilkinson and Maharaj.

It included other officers from the Southern Division.

>

The police statement said the operations reflect the Police Service's ongoing commitment to public safety through strategic and intelligence-driven initiatives.

The police urge the public to report suspicious activities to their nearest police station or call 999, 911, 555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).