Dhanpaul condemns UNC promise to increase salaries

Vishnu Dhanpaul, Minister of Finance - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Finance Minister Vishnu Dhanpaul has condemned the Opposition UNC's campaign promise to offer public servants a ten per cent salary increase if they are elected to lead the country on April 28.

He said the increase would cost tax payers billions of dollars and lead long-term to economic destabilisation.

"They are promising public servants short-term gain for extremely long-term pain," he said while speaking at the TTMA's leadership discussion and networking event at the Hyatt Regency on April 9.

He said the current government has been engaging in strategic initiatives to keep building economic resilience and enhance productivity.

Dhanpaul's statements echo those of Prime Minister Stuart Young, who has criticised the UNC for its campaign promises and said the country cannot afford the proposals the party has put forward.

>