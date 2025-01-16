Two arrested in Mayaro for multiple offences

- File photo

The police arrested two individuals in the Mayaro district on January 15 for multiple offences.

Police said they held exercises between 11 am and 3 pm at Edric Connor Park, Guayaguayare Fishing Port, Mafeking Village and Grand Lagoon Village, which were known for illegal activities.

Two individuals were arrested for multiple offences, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, assembling for the purpose of gambling, resisting arrest, assaulting police officers and the use of obscene language.

Additionally, warrants were being sought for the apprehension of another individual who escaped lawful custody and is wanted for multiple offences.

Police said investigations are continuing.

