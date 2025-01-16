Trade Ministry, TTCSI join to strengthen services sector

Front row: Neville Alexander, assistant director trade promotion and development, MTI, left; Ava Mahabir-Dass, deputy acting PS, MTI; Paula Gopee-Scoon, Trade Minister; Dianne Joseph, TTCSI president; Daren Lee Sing, CEO, TTCSI; Kiran Singh, treasurer, TTCSI. Back row: Christopher Rajh, senior economist, MTI, left; Randall Karim, PS, MTI; Ramon Gregorio, director, TTCSI; and Oneika Bushell, secretary to the board, TTCSI. Photo courtesy MTI -

In an introductory meeting with the new TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) CEO Daren Lee Sing and board members, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon encouraged the coalition to work closely with the TT Trade and Investment Promotion Agency in achieving objectives and exploring unique ways of engaging its membership.

In a release on January 15, the ministry said it remains committed to facilitating growth within the services sector with the establishment of the agency and will continue efforts to enhance the promotion of this country’s offerings as it works with stakeholders to increase exports and investments.

At the meeting, TTCSI president Dianne Joseph mentioned the coalition’s publications, workshops and informative surveys. She also said the coalition has instituted cost-cutting measures as it seeks to implement ways of increasing its income generation.

The coalition is a weekly columnist with Newsday's business magazine, where it highlights the overall contributions of the services sector to the socio-economic landscape of TT.

Welcoming the coalition's projections, Gopee-Scoon said while there is still work to be done, the government remains dedicated to advancing the sector and looks forward to collaborating with institutions like the TTCSI in support of its shared goals for the betterment of all of TT.

>