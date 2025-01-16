One-a-Week athletes lead way at 2nd Golden League Athletics meet

Burnley Athletic Club's Peyton Winter hurls the discus during the first meet in the Keshorn Walcott Golden League Atletics series at Eddie Hart Grounds in Tacarigua on December 7. Photo courtesy Golden League Atletics . -

One-a-Week multi-sports club continued their impressive start to the Keshorn Walcott Golden League Athletics series when they topped the points tally in the second meet which was held at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin on January 11.

In the first meet on December 7, One-a-Week amassed 156 points to lead all clubs, with Burnley Athletic Club (112 points) and Ascend Athletics (99 points) being their closest challengers.

One-a-Week rattled off an impressive haul of 225 points in the second meet, with Burnley (136 points) and Point Fortin New Jets (125 points) next on the points standings.

In the boys’ category, the One-a-Week athletes flexed their muscles when they swept the medals in three of the races in the day’s schedule, to go along with a one-two finish in the boys’ under-20 1,500-metre event.

Leading the charge for One-a-Week in the boys’ under-20 1,500m was Carifta 2024 bronze medallist Omare Thompson, whose time of four minutes, 43.26 seconds (4:43.26) edged teammate Keiel Samuel (4:51.55) into second spot. Presentation’s Shane Bissoon (4:51.80) grabbed third spot.

>

Thompson and Samuel were at it again in the boys’ under-20 600m, with the former grabbing top spot in 1:28.16 and Samuel placing second in 1:28.97. Da Shaun Lezama (1:30.33) completed One-a-Week’s top-three finish, with another One-a-week athlete in Hakim Salandy placing fourth in 1:30.63.

One-a-Week showed their liking for the 600m event, with Khordae Lewis (1:31.35) beating his teammates Khordel Lewis (1:31.53) and Christopher Sammy to the line in the boys’ under-17 category to secure all the podium spots.

Khordae also impressed in the boys’ under-17 300m event as he copped first place with a clocking of 38.24 seconds, with Neon Wolves’ Omari Brown (38.61) and Phoenix AC’s Alex Seepersad (38.81) finishing second and third respectively.

One-a-Week also had success in the girls’ category, with 2024 Carifta double medallist Shian Lewis copping the girls’ under-17 1,500m race and Aniqah Bailey grabbing a pair of victories in the girls’ under-20 600m and 1,500m events.

In the relay events, the team of Khordae, Khordel, Shian and Kenna Cummings teamed up in the mixed under-17 4x150m event to see One-a-Week over the line in 1:15.95. Burnley “A” grabbed second spot in 1:16.66, with Burnley “B” placing third in 1:18.09.

Burnley got success over One-a-Week in the mixed under-15 4x150m relay, though, as the quartet of Kaden Adams, Destiny Arnold, Arimani Benjamin Jones and Shardae Stephenson got over the line in 1:21.59.

In the mixed under-20 4x150m relay, Seepersad and the Phoenix team had the last say when they crossed the line in 1:15.38, beating Point Fortin New Jets (1:15.95) and Fulfilling Athletic Dreams (1:16.08) into second and third spots.

In the field events, Carifta 2024 silver medallist Peyton Winter showed her prowess when she won both the girls’ under-20 javelin and shot put events. In the javelin event, the Burnley athlete defeated fellow Carifta medallist Tenique Vincent with a throw of 28.14m. Vincent threw a distance of 25.92m, with Lions Athletic Club’s Shanae Ravello third with an 18.89m throw.

>

In the shot put, Winter landed a winning throw of 12.84m, with D’Abadie’s Adrianna Quamina (11.82m) and Vincent (9.49m) finishing in second and third.

Vincent’s twin brother Tyrique Vincent was also among the medals, as the Concorde athlete won the boys’ under-20 javelin event with a 44.37m throw to hold off Lions Athletics’ Christian Rolle (42.90m). Tyrique also earned second spot behind Burnley’s Jelany Chinyelu in the boys’ under-20 shot put.

The third meet in the Golden League Athletics series will be held at Shaw Park, Tobago on January 26. There will be a total of six meets, before the grand final on March 8.