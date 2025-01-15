Business groups optimistic SoE can bring meaningful change

Police question a driver on during at the Eastern Main Road, Golden Grove Road, Arouca intersection on January 14. - Angelo Marcelle

TT Manufacturer's Association CEO Dr Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen said, "The state of emergency has had limited impact on the manufacturing capabilities of our members. The sector continues to operate efficiently, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of goods and services both locally and internationally.

"We remain committed to supporting the national economy and will continue to work closely with stakeholders to maintain productivity while adhering to all applicable legislation during this period."

Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce president Ramon Gregorio said local businesses had not really commented directly to the chamber about the effect of the SoE on their operations.

"But based on what the minister (Minister of National Security Stuart Young) said in the media about the number of arrests and the number of operations the police have had, that is reassuring from a business standpoint. At least we are making some efforts to attack people who do crimes in a slightly more responsible manner than we have done in the past.

"As relates to businesses in the area, I think it has been business as usual."

Despite improved policing, he said, businesses have not returned to their previous state of calm.

"People are still very conscious and very alert as it relates to crime. We do still in fact have the criminal element roaming and looking for crimes of opportunity. The businesses have not let down their guard. They need to be very watchful of the environment to ensure that business and property, and most importantly 'self' is preserved."

He said details of police operations were only just released the day before in Parliament which was, therefore, too soon to discuss.

"But from what it seems, it augers well (based on) the statistics presented to us.

"We hope it continues for the next three months and we see some sizeable arrests and detection rates increasing at the same time."

Gregorio said beyond the SoE, his chamber wants to see safe havens for business and the "ease of doing business and the comfort of doing business."

Police said over 500 people had been arrested, and 30 guns and 937 rounds of ammunition seized during operations from the start of the SoE on December 30 to January 10. Unlike previous SoEs, no curfew has been imposed this time allowing free movement.

South Trinidad Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Kiran Singh welcomed the curbing of crime by the SoE and said businesses have not seen any bad effects.

"What we have observed is that since the SoE effected by the Government just before the start of the new year, to date we have noticed a drastic reduction in the murder rate and in serious crimes by approximately 50 per cent." He said that was welcome news for the country. "We have all been aware of the serious murder rate and the spiralling crimes which affect the society including the business community." He said crime hurts business confidence and investors including the retail trade.

"The fact that crime has been subdued to a certain extent two weeks into the SoE and that the Government has got approval through Parliament for an extension, we hope that trend will continue and we will see a downward effect from the stamping out of the criminal element that has been worrying our grounds for too long."

Singh welcomed the fact that the SoE did not include a curfew which he said would have been detrimental to business. On January 13, Parliament approved an extension of the SoE for three months until April 14.

"A curfew would impact negatively on the business community which operates 24/7. This is like manufacturing, food and beverage, security, janitorial services, and trade.

"That would have been impacted negatively, so the fact that the curfew is not in effect supports the continuity of business services during the SoE."

Singh hoped during the SoE the police and army could quell law-breakers, so afterwards the country could return to a state of normal state of living where people felt safer and more confident to cross the road or invest in business.

"The downside unfortunately is that the international community will look upon a country that has an SoE as a serious consideration to look at if we want to visit our shores or invest." However, Singh said the SoE was a temporary situation, for this society's well-being and for businesses to be inspired, even as the economy struggles for a couple of years due to lesser energy revenues ahead of new initiatives such as the Dragon gas deal.