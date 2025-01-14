Furness Chemicals reports 400% increase in exports

Furness Chemicals Ltd's Oxi Wash product on display at Pricesmart. - Photo courtesy Furness Chemicals Ltd

Furness Chemicals Ltd, a member of the Furness Trinidad Group of Companies, has reported a 400 per cent increase in exports to the Caribbean and South American region.

In a release on January 14, Furness Chemicals said among its household and industrial cleaning chemicals products, its chlorine-free bleaching solution, Oxi Wash, accounts for about 50 per cent of its export output.

The company’s export markets include Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent, Guyana and Suriname.

"In 2025 Furness Chemicals Ltd hopes to conclude ongoing negotiations to export to the Dutch Caribbean islands as well as Jamaica and South America," the release said.

