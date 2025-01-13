Machel Montano and friends take soca to NPR Tiny Desk

Machel Montano performed at NPR's Tiny Desk. -

SOCA music has officially made it to NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

Machel Montano, along with a group of talented musicians, made history as they brought the Washington, DC studio alive with the vibrant sounds of the TT-born genre.

The 20-minute concert was uploaded to YouTube on January 13.

The Tiny Desk Concert series began in 2008 and many of its videos garner millions of views. It allows singers and musicians to give intimate concerts with live music.

NPR Music’s YouTube channel has over ten million subscribers and nearly 3,000 videos uploaded.

Montano opened the show, in front of a live audience, with his 2007 hit One More Time.

Before moving on to the rest of his set, he told the audience, “My name is Machel Montano from Trinidad and Tobago.”

He added that in the Caribbean, “it’s always dancing time.”

He went on to sing Dance With You, Fast Wine, Like Ah Boss, Famalay and Soca Kingdom.

Audience members were jumping, dancing and singing along. Some even waved bandanas with the national flags of different Caribbean countries.

Montano was accompanied by musicians Kyle Peters (guitar), Bayete Williams (keyboard), Duane “Abletron Gawd” Williams (effects), Dwain “Dwaingerous” Antrobus (keyboard), Damien Neblett (bass guitar), Melvin Alick (drums), Etienne Charles (trumpet, flugelhorn), Rhys Thompson and Modupe Onilu aka Boomboomroomtt (percussion), and Lamar Antwon Robinson and Michael Chandler as backup vocalists.

In an Instagram post, Montano said it was not just his moment but “our (TT’s) moment.

“Today we made history. For the first time ever, soca music has graced the iconic NPR Tiny Desk stage, and I am filled with gratitude, and an overwhelming sense of pride, to represent our culture on this global platform.

“(This is) a moment for every Soca lover, every Caribbean soul, and every person who carries the rhythm of the islands in their heart. Let’s celebrate this milestone together. Watch it. Share it. Be proud of how far our music has come. Thank you for being part of this journey.”

NPR Music posted to Instagram: “Stretch and loosen up! Machel Montano is the first to bring soca, the high-energy dance music of the Caribbean, to the desk.”

Montano replied, "What an honour and a privilege! Thank you for the opportunity and for sharing the joy of soca to the world. We had a blast at your spot!"

Images from the concert series had leaked online in late November 2024.