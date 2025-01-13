$750k bail for retired fireman on marijuana trafficking charge

Packages of marijuana allegedly seized by police in Maloney on January 9. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A retired fire officer allegedly held in possession of ten kilogrammes of marijuana has been granted bail of $750,000 by a High Court master.

Malcolm Fournillier, 54, of Maloney, appeared before Master Kimitria Grey on January 13.

In a release on January 10, the police service said Northern Division officers arrested a man and seized a large quantity of cannabis during an exercise in the Arima district.

The release said officers of the Operations/Intelligence Unit searched an apartment at Bittern Boulevard, where they allegedly discovered a black plastic bag containing several rectangular packages in a bedroom on the house’s northern side.

The 20 packages allegedly found contained ten kilogrammes of cannabis. Police estimated the street value at $890,942.

At Fournillier’s first appearance on the marijuana trafficking charge, the police did not object to bail, but his lawyer Keron Ramkhalawan challenged the police’s valuation of the drugs.

The matter was transferred to the Arima district court and Fournillier will appear there on February 18.