Regrello to submit evidence to Guinness World Records this week

Joshua Regrello is congratulated by his mother Kamla Regrello after to complete a 30-hour marathon steelpan recored to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest Pan marathon on December 28, last year at Wack 90.1 FM on Coffee Street, San Fernando. - GREVIC ALVARADO

﻿JOSHUA “D Pan Man” Regrello and his team will submit evidence that he achieved the record of playing the steelpan for 30 hours to Guinness World Records this week. Only when this is received can a council review and deliberate to determine whether a person has met all the criteria.

On December 28, Regrello completed a 31-hour marathon of playing the national instrument – an hour longer than planned – at Wack 90.1 radio station on Coffee Street, San Fernando.

He aimed to make the first world record for the longest steelpan-playing marathon, with allowances for short breaks.

The attempt was live-streamed and many local singers and musicians performed alongside him at different periods. He received praise from several local, regional and international viewers.

On its website, Guinness World Records says those who attempt records must submit a cover letter, two witness statements, photographic and video evidence, as well as timekeeper statements and logbooks. Some records require medical professional, surveyor and steward statements as well.

Regrello told Sunday Newsday his team “should be submitting everything by Monday (January 13). Five days after, we’ll have word from Guinness.”

Guinness World Records confirmed to Sunday Newsday by e-mail that it had received Regrello’s application and “look forward to receiving evidence.”

It added that even when approved, assurance of the record's making it into the physical book is not guaranteed.

“There are more than 65,000 current records in our database. However, due to space constraints, we can only publish around 4,000 records in the book each year which always makes it a tough decision for our editorial team and editor-in-chief.”

If Regrello’s evidence is approved, it would be the second time the pan has been involved in a Guinness World Record. The first was achieved by Jomo Wahtuse in 2010 for the largest steelpan.