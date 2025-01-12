Cumuto/Manzanilla MP questions UNC strategy for SoE debate in Parliament

Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir. - Faith Ayoung

CUMUTO/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir has questioned the UNC's strategy for debating a motion to extend the state of emergency (SoE) in Parliament on January 13.

The SoE was declared on December 30, last year in an attempt to suppress gang violence which threatened to disrupt public safety.

At a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services in Tobago on January 3, the Prime Minister said the government will follow the law as it pertains to the declaration of the SoE.

"We have 15 days in which to go to the Parliament because we still remain a country under law."

He added that if the Parliament is not convinced about the merits of the SoE, it will end.

President Christine Kangaloo issued the proclamation to declare the SoE on December 30.

Section 9 (2) of the Constitution allows the SoE to remain in effect for 15 days without parliamentary approval.

Section 9 (1) of the Constitution states that within three days of making the proclamation to declare the SoE, the President must send a statement to the Speaker, outlining the specific grounds on which the decision to declare the SoE was based.

A date will be fixed for this statement to be debated by the House, no later than 15 days after the SoE was declared.

This means the House should sit no later than January 14 to debate this matter.

The January 13 sitting, means this requirement has been met.

The order paper shows a motion in Dr Rowley's name which asks the House to approve an extension to the SoE for a further three months.

By simple majority vote, in accordance with Section 10 of the Constitution, the House can extend the SoE by a period of three months.

Any extension beyond three months requires a three-fifths majority vote in the House and Senate.

The President's statement which details the specific reasons for the declaration of the SoE will be laid in the House on January 13.

On January 3, Rowley said he hoped the SoE would lead to a suppression of the levels of violent crime, especially involving the use of guns.

Rowley supported statements made by acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at a news conference on December 30, that the SoE was called to deal with intelligence from the police about reprisal killings by gangs on a large scale, using illegal high-powered guns.

In a statement on January 11, Ragbir asked if the UNC, as the government-in-waiting, had a position on the SoE.

He was unaware of the UNC's parliamentary caucus meeting to strategise for the debate.

"Have the five so-called dissenters be informed of the party's position?"

This is a reference to UNC MPs Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally, Rodney Charles and Ragbir who have publicly questioned Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the party to victory in this year's general election.

Ragbir asked if the UNC's position on the SoE would only be known "when a division is called at the last moment."

He said this is unacceptable for a well-organised party operating in the 21st century.

"As the PNM re-engineers itself to meet TTs' emerging realities, the UNC cult remains in the 1960's maximum leader mode."

Paray shared Ragbir's views.

"I have not been invited or notified either."

UNC officials were unavailable for comment.

On January 3, Rowley officially announced his intention to retire from electoral politics. He promised a smooth transition after he resigned as prime minister and PNM political leader.

At a news conference on January 6, Rowley said the PNM's parliamentary caucus of elected MPs had selected Young to succeed him as prime minister. Those government ministers who were senators were ineligible to vote. The vote was split 11 in favour of Young and nine for Arima MP Pennelope Beckles.

Young is also the Energy Minister, Minister in the OPM and PNM chairman.

Rowley also said the PNM will hold a convention on September 28 to determine several matters, including electing a new political leader. Rowley, who has been PNM leader since 2010, was re-elected in 2022 when he defeated former government minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira in that year's internal elections.

Rowley's term as leader officially ends in 2026, but he made it clear that he intends to resign soon as PM. He has also said he does not intend to offer himself as a candidate in the general election.

While not giving any definitive date for his resignation, Rowley says he should be done and finished with his last remaining official duties, including attending a Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Barbados, well before Carnival.

The PNM General Council met at its Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain on January 11 to discuss these matters.

In contrast, Persad-Bissessar is not resigning as Opposition Leader or UNC political leader.

At a screening of election nominees at UNC party headquarters in Chaguanas on January 8, MPs Michelle Benjamin and Davendranath Tancoo saw no reason for Persad-Bissessar to follow Rowley's lead and resign.

Benjamin said, "We have one party, one leader."

She added that Persad-Bissessar was the best person to become the next prime minister.

Tancoo said, "It is chalk and cheese."