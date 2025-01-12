Charles prepared to debate SoE without UNC guidance

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles says he shares Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir's views about whether the UNC has properly prepared for a debate on a motion in the House of Representatives to extend the State of Emergency (SoE) that was declared on December 30.

At a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in Tobago in Tobago on January 3, the Prime Minister said the government would follow the law on the declaration of the SoE.

"We have 15 days in which to go to the Parliament, because we still remain a country under law."

He added that if the Parliament was not convinced of the merits of the SoE, it would end.

President Christine Kangaloo issued the proclamation declaring the SoE on December 30.

Section 9 (2) of the Constitution allows the SoE to remain in effect for 15 days without parliamentary approval.

Section 9 (1) says within three days of making the proclamation to declare the SoE, the President must send a statement to the Speaker, outlining the specific grounds on which the decision to declare it was based.

A date will be fixed for this statement to be debated by the House, no later than 15 days after the SoE was declared.

That means the House should sit no later than January 14 to debate the SoE. A January 13 sitting would satisfy the requirement.

The order paper shows a motion in Dr Rowley's name which asks the House to approve an extension of the SoE for a further three months.

By simple majority vote, in accordance with section 10 of the Constitution, the House can extend the SoE by three months.

The President's statement which details the specific reasons for the declaration of the SoE will be laid in the House on January 13.

To extend the SoE further, government would need a three-fifth's majority vote in the House and Senate to do so.

On January 3, Rowley said he hoped the SoE would lead to a suppression of the levels of violent crime, especially involving guns.

Rowley supported statements made by acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at a news conference on December 30, that the SoE was called to deal with intelligence from the police about reprisal killings by gangs on a large scale, using illegal high-powered guns.

In a statement on January 11, Ragbir said he was unaware of the UNC's parliamentary caucus meeting to strategise for the debate.

"Have the five so-called dissenters be informed of the party's position?"

This is a reference to UNC MPs Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally, Charles and himself, who have publicly questioned Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the party to victory in this year's general election.

Ragbir asked if the UNC's position on the SoE would only be known "when a division is called at the last moment."

He said this is unacceptable for a well-organised party operating in the 21st century.

On January 11, Paray said he was not notified or invited to any caucus about the debate.

In a statement on January 12, Charles said, "I have not been consulted and unable to say whether a caucus was held or whether there exists a private Whatsapp group available only to selected MPs and on which the matter was discussed."

He added, "The party has not yet advised me on its position on the SoE, or even how it will vote, or how we should tailor our contributions to reflect the party's position."

Charles was unfazed about this.

"In the circumstances and in the absence of clear guidance from the party, my contribution will reflect my considered understanding of what is in the national interest as the country confronts the scourge of escalating crime."

