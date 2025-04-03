Second man charged with beheading Siparia woman

Joanne Estick. -

THE day after a man faced a High Court master charged with the murder of 60-year-old Joanne Estick, whose severed head was found in a cooler on the roadside in Siparia, one of his cousins is set to face the court charged with the same murder.

The rest of the victim’s body has still not been found.

Newsday confirmed that labourer Ryan “Gangy” Edwards, 38, is set to appear before a master in South Court A on April 3.

On April 2, his unemployed cousin Michael Junior Randy Edwards, 44, also known as Eddie, appeared virtually before master Indira Chinebass in South Court A.

The master denied bail and remanded him into police custody.

A status hearing was set for October 6. The accused cousins live in Sennon Village, Siparia. Michael also has an additional address in Corinth, Ste Madeleine.

WPC George of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, charged the two men after receiving separate instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, Insp Teeluck and Sgt Bridgemohan, also from the bureau, led the investigation.

Estick, also known as Browser, is believed to have been murdered between March 8 and 13. On March 13, her head was found inside a cooler at Sennon Village, an area she frequented. She was the mother of one and grandmother of three. Estick was a drug user and a hustler.

Funeral plans are ongoing as relatives await the arrival of a close relative who lives abroad.