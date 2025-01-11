Education Ministry, MP silent on aide for deaf child

Abby Lincoln -

Without a sign language interpreter, 15-year-old Abby Lincoln of the Toco Secondary School has not been able to attend classes since September.

Abby is deaf and her mother, Abigale Lincoln, had one of her legs amputated from below the knee in 2024.

Lincoln told Newsday the Education Ministry had promised to get an interpreter for Abby, but none has been assigned.

"We registered at Toco (Secondary School), and the ministry (of Education) should have known we Iive Toco and I need her to go to school there.

"All of this was in the request to the ministry before SEA (Secondary Education Assessment exam).

>

"I did speak to someone at the ministry, who promised to organise an interpreter, but I don't know what is the issue and why they are taking so long.”

Newsday first published Abby’s story on January 6. As the days passed, no one from the Education Ministry gave any statement or acknowledgement of Abby’s plight.

On January 6 Newsday reached out to the Student Support Service Division of the ministry. They said they were unaware of the situation and asked us to call back.

On January 8 Newsday called back and the assistant of the department’s director told us to leave a number and they would call back. Up to press time this had not happened and subsequent calls to the line went unanswered.

On January 8 Newsday also made five phone calls to both Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Monroe. All calls went unanswered.

On January 9 the same was done, with the same result.

Lincoln said no one from the Education Ministry had contacted her after the story was published and the only call she received was from a manager at the MP’s office, a Mr Pierre.

“He asked me what was the matter and I explained it to him. He said he would try and get onto the minister and he will get back to me at the end of the week.

"So I’m giving him until Friday, and if he doesn’t call, I will call and find out what is the situation.”

>

After not receiving a call from the MP’s office, on January 10, Lincoln called, but the call was not answered, leaving her without any answers and her daughter without any help.

"I am very disappointed," Lincoln said.

"It's like they don't care about special-needs people in this country. I need their help, please. My child needs an education."