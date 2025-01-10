T&TEC responds to inaccurate social media post

The TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has addressed a social media post showing a man "pretending to be from T&TEC," clarifying that the individual is, in fact, a legitimate contractor conducting authorised business at the time the photo was taken.

In a statement on January 9 T&TEC reminded customers that the company did carry out checks of meters and needed to access customers' property to do so.

"T&TEC engages in weekly disconnections for the non-payment of arrears, which may utilise contractors’ services.

"Employees or representatives are required to display their commission-issued identification and/or present it on request."

The statement said if members of the public needed verification of the identity of anyone claiming to be a T&TEC employee/contractor, they were urged to call T&TEC Estate Police's official hotline numbers.

"T&TEC remains accessible and responsive to its customers and also values the safety and wellness of its employees/representatives.

"We encourage all to partner with us so that we can continue to provide excellent customer service."