[UPDATED] Security guard, 29, gunned down in Penal

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old security officer outside his Penal home on the night of January 8.

Initial reports said officers of the Penal Police Station responded to a report of loud explosions in Rochard Road, Penal shortly after 10 pm.

Upon arrival they found Nicholas Morgan lying in his yard, bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical responders did not find signs of life and a district medical officer later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators recovered seven spent nine-millimetre shell casings.

The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James where an autopsy will be done. Police do not yet have a motive for the killing.

Neighbours, who wished to remain anonymous, told Newsday while Morgan grew up in the area, he did not live full-time at the residence. Instead, they said, he would visit and maintain the property since his mother had vacated it within recent years.

With its freshly cut lawn and general tidiness, to any passer-by, it was impossible to know that hours before, a man had lost his life violently at the house.

One neighbour said Morgan spent his last hours alive liming at a nearby bar and had just returned home when he was killed. Another neighbour, who said he grew up with Morgan, believes his friend lived a life that may have placed a target on his back.

