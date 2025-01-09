TSTT wins 4 major industry awards

Winners of TATT's 2024 Telecommunications and Broadcasting Industry awards pose for a group photo at the awards ceremony on December 14. Photo courtesy TSTT -

Telecommunications Services of TT Ltd (TSTT) has won four major awards at the 2024 Telecommunications and Broadcasting Industry Awards, hosted by the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT).

The awards include – Connect the Unconnected Award, Social Contribution Award, Sustainability Award and the Technological Disrupter Award.

In a release, TSTT said these awards recognise its initiatives to enhance telecommunication services throughout the country, including installing mobile Wi-Fi on PTSC buses, developing a solar-powered mobile network on Chacachacare Island and its Emerging Services and Innovation (ES&I) division, a fintech ecosystem which seeks to enhance financial processes for the government by integrating secure digital payment systems and promoting cashless transactions.

TSTT was also recognised for the free online mathematics revision programme, launched in partnership with Restore A Sense of I Can (RSC) during the covid19 pandemic, which provided over 20,000 students with access to essential CSEC maths resources.

Kent Western, TSTT's CEO, said, "These awards are a testament to the hard work, ingenuity and dedication of our team at TSTT.

"From connecting the underserved to pioneering sustainable and socially impactful initiatives, we are shaping a future where technology empowers every citizen of TT. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence.

"We are proud to lead the way in creating a connected and sustainable digital future for TT."