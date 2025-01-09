Trinidad tipped to host new Caribbean T20 tourney

DIRECTOR of cricket at Cricket West Indies (CWI) Miles Bascombe, said Trinidad is likely to host the new regional T20 tournament which is expected to unearth new talent in the region.

The tentative date for the tournament is April 18 to May 11. Bascombe first announced plans for the tournament at the CWI quarterly meeting held on December 16. The focus of the tournament will be youth players Under-23, but Bascombe made it clear that cricketers over that age will also be given a chance.

Bascombe, speaking on the Barbados-based Mason and Guest Show on January 7, said the first edition will be held in one country to save money. “The intention is for us to make that tournament the highest standard possible. We want to have it broadcast and as soon as you start to move countries then the cost of the tournament rises exponentially because it is not only the players you have to transport, but the TV equipment and TV crew etcetera,” Bascombe said.

Trinidad is the first-choice location with Bascombe hinting that the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is the likely venue. “We are looking to have it one country. At this point we are looking at Trinidad just because of the time that we have and the support we accustom getting out of Trinidad, but the plan is for that tournament to move around the region to get them exposed to different conditions as well as giving the public in each of the territories an opportunity to actually come out and see the inspiring T20 players ply their trade.”

Former West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard has been vocal for years about having an additional T20 tournament other than the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League to give more players a chance to play.

The CPL, which bowled off in 2013, has been trying to give more opportunities to youngsters as a rule was created a few years ago where each franchise must play two emerging Under-23 players who are yet to represent the West Indies senior team. The two players must play a combined total of five matches.

“The cry has been that since the Caribbean T20 (last held in 2013 and won by TT) there hasn’t been a platform for emerging T20 players, so it’s pretty much a case of whether you’re good enough to make it into a CPL franchise, in which case then you have to be good enough to consistently make it into the final XI to be able to really play consistent T20 regionally,” Bascombe said. “The aim of this tournament is to target those players who are still emerging, and those players coming through, who are beyond that age 23. We’re still working out the actual parameters that qualify players. Players who have extensive international experience (will not qualify to play). We’ve discussed something around less than ten T20 Internationals.”

Bascombe said because the T20 World Cup is played every two years, players who are 27 or 28 can still have lengthy careers. Therefore, players that age in the region will be considered for the new T20 tournament.