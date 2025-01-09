'Peanut Butter' dies in road traffic accident in Beetham

The Beetham Highway. - File photo

A BEETHAM MAN is dead after he was hit while trying to cross the highway on the night of January 7.

He has been identified as Sheldon Baptiste, also known as, "Peanut Butter."

Police said around 7.05 pm a police officer, attached to the Inter Agency Task Force, was driving west on the Beetham Highway in a burgundy Nissan Almera and passing the Beetham Landfill in the extreme right lane.

Baptiste, who was crossing the road with a television in hand, was hit. He landed in the filter lane on the highway.

When police arrived, they found Baptiste with wounds to his head. He died on the spot.

Ag Cpl Dennis of the Besson Street Police Station is continuing inquiries.