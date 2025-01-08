South’s views on Young as PM

Joemin James, Princes Town. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

QUESTION: Is Stuart Young a good choice to be PM/PNM leader? What are your views on how he was chosen?

Joemin James, Princes Town: I think he could lead the party the right way. As long as he is open-minded to the public, he would be okay.

Kayleb Joseph, Claxton Bay: He still has a lot to learn in politics. He is relatively new compared to others in the party.

Kevaun Demming: He has been around for a while, so I feel he can handle the job, as long as he does what he has to do, not what he wants.

Rick Jagroop, Fyzabad: He might be a good choice because he has been following the leader around for some time now.