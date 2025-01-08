Ex-Arima mayor: We'll rally around Stuart Young

Ashton Ford. - File photo

FORMER Arima mayor/MP Ashton Ford said People's National Movement (PNM) members in Arima had backed local MP, Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, to become the new prime minister, but will now give their support to the winner, Energy Minister Stuart Young, by accepting the results of the parliamentary caucus.

He spoke to Newsday on January 7, the day after PNM MPs and senators voted for Young at a retreat in Tobago.

"For those of us who are in the PNM so long – I am in the PNM since 1968 – we always abide by popular decision. If more MPs voted for Stuart, I am going with that."

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson had also thrown her hat into the ring as a candidate.

"There is disappointment, but at the same time, you go with what is the majority."

Otherwise, Ford thought quite well of Young.

"I think Stuart, as a young man, will do a good job. I think he will be a competent person as a (prime) minister, and we shall continue to support Penny (as MP). There is no issue."

Asked if PNM voters would object to Young on the basis of his race, Ford replied that the PNM was a party for all.

He also listed many non-Afro-Trinidadian holders of top offices under the PNM. These included former Senate presidents Dr Wahid Ali and Dr Linda Baboolal, former PNM deputy political leaders Errol Mahabir and Kamal Mohammed and numerous mayors and diplomats.

He said, "Why do people keep insisting on this nonsense? We are a national movement.

"When we look at (Works Minister) Rohan Sinanan, we see PNM. When we look at (Local Government Minister) Faris Al-Rawi, we see PNM.

"When we look at Stuart Young, we see PNM."

Ford claimed anti-PNM elements, including some voices in the media, were trying to drive a wedge into the party.

Newsday asked if Young had done enough in his non-ministerial role to project himself as a man of the people.

Ford replied yes.

"If you were in my 'thank you' for Lisa Morris-Julian, he was up here talking to the party members."

He was referring to the memorial service the PNM Women's League held at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on December 19, after the death in a house fire on December 16 of Morris-Julian, a resident and also former mayor of Arima and MP for D'Abadie/O'Meara.

Ford also said, "He spoke at several conferences of the party, all over the country, including Tobago. He has been around.

"It is just that the media don't like him."

On Young's leadership qualities such as ability, experience, empathy and vision, Ford said, "Well, let me tell you, when we were in party school under Dr Eric Williams, he gave us three watchwords if you want to be a successful politician – humility, integrity and patience. And he (Young) has all of that."

As the son of a banker and attending the best schools, was Young was a child of privilege who was disconnected from others?

Ford replied, "How all these things come in?

"Eric Williams went to QRC (Queen's Royal College) and ended up with an island schol. He came from a humble background."

Williams's father worked for the post office and Williams was the eldest of 12 children. He gained his doctorate from Oxford University.

"Coming from a certain kind of family does not mean you cannot aspire for great things. All these things you are telling me here are water under the bridge."

Ford accused the media of encouraging ridiculous arguments with no merit.

Newsday pressed about Young's personal qualities.

Ford said, "He has worked in several ministries. He walks around the neighbourhood as an MP and keeps in touch with his constituents.

"When there was a murder in that area, he went out of his way to take care of the family."

Asked for his concluding thoughts on the PNM's prospects under Young, Ford said, "The PNM will continue to strive.

"We are the oldest party and the most democratic party.

"We don't cater for any special category of people, whether they are privileged or whatever – and you are saying that if somebody went to which school and their father was a banker, they must not hold public office? That is nonsense.

"You must also remember that when you put somebody who doesn't have those qualities, they say we take people in the trash, we are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

"So you can't please our opponents."