THE DECISION of Keith Rowley, 75, to announce Stuart Young, 49, as his successor as Prime Minister after a closed-door meeting of the PNM’s parliamentary arm at Lowlands, Tobago, on January 6 sends contradictory signals for the party and the country.

Mr Young represents, to some extent, change; but the manner of his selection reflects old notions of maximum leadership.

No one is fooled because the decision, taken just three days after the Diego Martin West MP announced his plan to resign, was made by the PNM caucus. This is Dr Rowley’s choice. It has been Mr Young all along.

In 2016, months after entering office for the first time, Dr Rowley appointed the Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Shortly thereafter, he was given the symbolically important post of Minister of Communications – a portfolio Patrick Manning held during the time of Dr Eric Williams. Mr Young was then tasked, briefly, with the hot-potato role of Minister of National Security.

Upon the shock death of Franklin Khan, he was entrusted with the energy ministry, in which capacity he shone in the PM’s eyes. Dr Rowley gave him “silk.” The die was cast with a series of acting PM stints in 2024; Pennelope Beckles-Robinson was never so favoured.

As much as the country can breathe a sigh of relief over the ending of all uncertainty, Dr Rowley risks provoking division within his party over this anointment.

There was no convention. The caucus was private.

While the constitution is clear that it is for MPs to determine their allegiance, it is Dr Rowley who famously engineered the one-man-one-vote system within the PNM. An open contest may not have been ideal now, but we are left with the jarring sense of the selection of a national leader by personal fiat.

Nonetheless, Mr Young, born on Henry Street, Port of Spain, on February 9, 1975, is poised to make history as the first prime minister of predominantly Chinese Trinidadian heritage. Having only been in active politics for a decade, he will also be one of the youngest PMs. He will certainly be the first known to hold a black belt in shotokan karate.

For all that, Dr Rowley’s choice will invite critics who will say it is not change but exchange.

Mr Young’s shocking gaffe in Parliament recently, his liaisons with Venezuela, the lingering fallout from the Paria diving tragedy and his Cabinet recusals are baggage. His performance during the SoE press conference of December 30 fell short for many.

It is a choice that breaks with key expectations as it relates to race, yet still cannot be completely described as inspired.