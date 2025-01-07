Three JSCs to meet

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THREE parliamentary Joint Select Committees (JSCs) are scheduled to meet this month as Parliament begins its activities for this year.

The Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo, will sit at the Red House, Port of Spain on January 8 from 10.30 am to discuss the audited financial statements of the Land Settlement Agency for the 2010-2023 financial years.

On the same day, at the same venue, the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee will meet at 2.30 pm to discuss sustainable waste methodologies.

This committee is chaired by House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George. On January 10, the Human Rights, Equality and Diversity Committee will hold a virtual meeting to continue its public inquiry into equality in the workplace. Whenever the House of Representatives sits, the D’Abadie/O’Meara seat will be formally declared vacant by Annisette-George.

Incumbent MP Lisa Morris-Julian died in a fire at her Arima home on December 16.

Under Section 69(3) of the Constitution, no by election can be held for any constituency in the final year of parliament’s life.

The next general election is constitutionally due in August but the law allows a three-month period after August for the election to be held. This means the election must be held in November for the latest.