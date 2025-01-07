New group to represent Central-based attorneys

Attorney Kiel Taklalsingh. -

A new group representing attorneys from Central Trinidad has been formed.

The Assembly of Central Legal Practitioners (ACLP) is chaired by Kiel Taklalsingh. The executive includes Simbhoonath Sawh, Sunil Seecharan, Steven Mawer and Naveen Maraj.

A release on January 6, said the executive was elected by the membership on December 18. There are some 75 members at present.

Taklalsingh said the executive has been given four months to draft and establish a constitution to govern the assembly; organise and hold elections and execute two events focused on legal education and fostering social engagement in the fraternity.

He said the ACLP aims “to strengthen the appreciation of the rule of law, enhance professional development and encourage camaraderie amongst practitioners in the central region.”

Taklalsingh invited all lawyers practising in Central Trinidad “to join the ACLP’s journey.”