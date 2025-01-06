Dr Delmon Baker appointed TRHA CEO

Dr Delmon Baker. -

FORMER government minister Dr Delmon Baker is the new CEO of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA).

In a statement on January 5, the TRHA said Baker assumed duties on January 3.

It quoted Baker as saying, “The greatest responsibility of this organisation’s chief servant is in harnessing the unlimited potential of the human resources available to meet Tobago residents’ right to quality healthcare.”

The TRHA said Baker is no stranger to the authority, having worked with the organisation for over 12 years.

It said he brings to the position a wealth of knowledge, training and experience, including a Bachelor of Science in Medicine and Surgery, two MBAs with specialisations in Hospital and Health Services Management and Innovation, Marketing and Leadership, four years as a house officer and six years as a District Medical Officer (DMO).

>

Baker, a former Tobago West MP, served in the UNC-led People’s Partnership administration from 2010-2015 before returning to the TRHA in 2017 as a DMO, his substantive position up to the time of this appointment.

He previously acted as hospital administrator at the Roxborough Hospital from September 30, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

In welcoming Baker to the position, the TRHA board extended appreciation to all of its former acting CEOs for their service during the period May 2023 to January 2025.