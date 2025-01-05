Woman hurt after stove explosion at New City Mall

An unfinished macaroni pie was still in the oven after an explosion injured a worker at Saust Pot, New City Mall, Port of Spain on January 4. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

An employee of a food outlet at New City Mall, Port of Spain has been warded at hospital for second-degree burns after an oven exploded on January 4.

Alicia Lee, 43, an employee of eight years at Sause Pot (Booth 115), also suffered a laceration to her hand.

She was taken the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

Adwin Edwards, the husband of Omadaye Sookram who owns the business, told Newsday he was in the booth with his wife and the employee when the incident happened.

He said the day started as any other in their 20 years of operation. At 5.30 am they began preparations to cook for lunchtime customers.

He said around 10 am, the employee opened the oven to check on a macaroni pie when the explosion occurred. He said he was thrown against the counter.

Edwards said the stove was bought during a black Friday sale just over a month ago.

"It happen just sudden. I ain't looking for that to happen with a new stove."

He added: "We sacrifice and the first payment was supposed to pay from next month."

He said they had a month's warranty on the stove and are liaising with the company on the issue. He said the company told him a technician would need to visit and inspect the stove

"How you could send a technician to see what go on if the stove blown up? C'mon, do the maths."

He said the business has suffered almost $20,000 in losses and they do not know what their next steps will be.

Fire Services, police and emergency medical technicians responded to report.

A fire service official told Newsday that investigators suspect the incident may have been been caused by a faulty line or regulator.

However, Edwards does not believe this is the case as they would have smelt gas leaking out.

Investigations are ongoing.