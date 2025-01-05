Turn up our personal and collective positives

Whenever I hear the FireOne Fireworks motto – “Let’s make positivity louder” – I cringe at its audacious inaccuracy. While, unfortunately, the “louder” part is spot on, how could the following ever be “positive” – nationwide trauma to animals, loss and death of animals, loss of livelihood for livestock and poultry farmers (eg the latter have lost thousands of chickens to death in one night because of fireworks), disturbance and distress to numerous people, and potential danger to person and/or property? The CEO of FireOne Fireworks has repeatedly stated his belief in interviews. One newspaper quotes him: “The product that we sell, fireworks, forces you to look up. Through our business, we see it as a vehicle to get people to look up, to be positive and optimistic. It’s not just a physical product that we sell, it’s about an intangible, an emotion, it’s about bringing communities together.”

His product philosophy is off-target where reality is concerned. For too many people across the nation, the only “looking up” that might happen during mass firework discharge (where many are huddled indoors guarding animal/human loved ones or keeping out of the way of potentially misused fiery missiles) is the raising of eyes in prayer: “Please…let the noise end. Please…let my animal(s) be okay. Please…let my autistic loved one get through the rest of this night. Please…let my dog/cat be found. Please…let my elderly parent’s seizures abate. Please…don’t let fireworks land on my house/business place. Please…”

For many throughout the nation, the feelings of positivity and optimism that the FireOne CEO claims are caused by fireworks come when rain is forecast for (or when it actually rains heavily on) nights destined for firework discharge; the sun rises, promising at least 12 explosion-free hours (although some citizens detonate their firework devices in daylight hours too); and, most recently, when a state of emergency is declared and a firework ban is anticipated. As Messrs Young and Hinds addressed the nation on the last day of 2024, many of us waited with bated breath to hear them announce that firework discharge would be forbidden on Old Year’s Night, if not throughout the entire state of emergency…or beyond (wishful thinking).

Reasons for anticipating this are straightforward:

Firework explosions mask gunshots; midnight on Old Year’s Night could have been an opportune time for multiple shootings under the acoustic cover of “celebratory” explosives.

Considering the targeted crackdown on holders of illegal firearms, ammunition and explosives…How many of the citizens who bought fireworks (explosives) made the effort (or even know about the need) to acquire permits for legal discharge? Most likely none, or very few. The fine for discharging fireworks without a permit is $1,000. Hundreds of thousands of dollars or more would be added to the pot were those fines to be applied where necessary.

Unfortunately, the Government did not seize the opportunity to inspire or mandate even one night (December 31) of national silence in which citizens could reflect on the latest national development (the SoE) and meditate on the way forward in these challenging, if not disturbing times.

The FireOne CEO informs us that fireworks are not just a physical product – they are “about an intangible, an emotion…” While some humans are known to feel a thrill at the sound of explosions and sight of sky-borne bursts of colour, the emotions felt by many others during these seemingly incessant pyrotechnic displays include frustration, depression, helplessness, anger, despair and other such anguished states of being.

Plundered by violent crime, corruption and widespread social malaise and discontent, TT is experiencing what must be the most challenging time in its history. In spite of the recent declaration of the SoE, not much seems to have changed in our general feelings of safety or confidence in the capacity of the authorities and armed forces to take hold of the crime scourge. Those committing serious and violent crimes are fearless; gang-related or not, deadly shootouts continue.

The real way to “make positivity louder” is not through fireworks – it is largely through demonstrating true care for and protection of each other, finding workable solutions to problems through compassionate dialogue and action, and putting people before product, pocket and politics.