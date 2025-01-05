New EFA president: Financial independence is a must

(FILE) Then-Eastern Football Association (EFA) general secretary Gregory McBurnie (right) and former Fifa assistant referee Kevin Lewis (left) present the 2024 EFA trophy to Malabar Youngstars in October 2024. Photo courtesy EFA. -

EASTERN Football Association (EFA) president Gregory McBurnie said moving towards financial stability is one of the main goals of the zonal body, which ushered in its new executive on December 15, 2024.

McBurnie and his executive, which includes first vice-president Steve Bernard, second vice-president Ricarda Nelson and TT Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards as an ordinary member, was elected unopposed and “unanimously supported,” an EFA release said. Edwards previously held the position of EFA president, with McBurnie elevating from his previous post as EFA general secretary.

The January 3 release said the executive was nominated by Malabar FC and 2023 EFA champs Maloney Eagles, in accordance with the Zone’s constitution.

McBurnie and the eight-member executive will serve a four-year term, and they are expected to swing into action in the coming week when they meet with club representatives to discuss its vision for the future and the prospect of hosting a pre-season tournament, which is hoped to provide national exposure for EFA clubs.

McBurnie noted that approximately $70,000-$80,000 is used to run the league yearly, with the $50,000 in zonal allocation going towards paying the league’s prize money.

>

Money received from sponsors is used to pay the salaries of the referees. And amid recent concerns and calls by referees for the TTFA and other bodies such as the EFA to honour outstanding debt, the EFA president the association is doing its best to settle the arrears for the 2024 season sooner, rather than later.

“We’re just as invested as the referees are in ensuring they are paid in a timely manner. We depend on each other. This is a mutual relationship,” McBurnie said, noting that the sponsors have asked the EFA for the banking information of the match officials to send the fees directly to their accounts.

The release said the EFA executive has put together a comprehensive strategic plan for the zone which is guided by the needs of its members. Addressing the challenge of financial security is at the top of the executive’s list as it has major implications for the clubs and the zone.

“Financial independence is a critical issue that affects the overall quality of football within the zone,” McBurnie said.

“The EFA must no longer rely heavily on the TTFA for funding. Our goal is to ensure that TTFA allocations become one of several major income sources, rather than the sole significant revenue stream.”

He said the addition of other major income sources will help to take the EFA to the next level and allow investment in varying areas.

“It’s about creating a sustainable ecosystem.

“By securing additional funding, we can invest in coaching programmes that will elevate the quality of play across the zone. This, in turn, will result in more players advancing to the TT Premier Football League tier one and tier two teams, ensuring continued development for stakeholders at every level.” McBurnie said he and his executive aspire to nurture the next generation of players who can aim to follow in the footsteps of players such as Neveal Hackshaw, Nathan Lewis, Duane Muckette and Andre Rampersad, all of whom have represented TT at the international level.

The EFA president thanked his predecessor Edwards for his leadership of the zonal body through covid19, and said the TTFA president’s insights will continue to shape the zone’s future.

>

“We’e building upon the solid foundation laid by the former president Edwards. The responsibility now lies with us to take the zone to the next level.

“We’re united in our efforts. There are many skilled and dedicated individuals within the clubs, and together, we will continue to push for progress.”

The EFA executive is as follows:

Gregory Mc Burnie – president

Steve Bernard – first vice-president

Ricarda Nelson – second vice-president

Kwesi Peterson – general secretary

Chadley David – assistant secretary (administration)

Adrian Nunez – assistant secretary (operations)

>

Kieron Edwards – ordinary member

Leslie Russell – ordinary member