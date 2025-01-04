Tobago Chamber head on Rowley’s announcement: ‘Think about your legacy’

Martin George, president of Tobago Business Chamber - Photo by Roger Jacob

President of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Martin George called on the Prime Minister to think about the legacy he will leave behind as PM as he begins his transition out of politics.

He made the statement as a reaction to Dr Rowley’s announcement on January 3, that he will be bowing out of politics before the end of this political term.

Noting his long and distinguished career in politics, George said now is a good time to take a look at the country Rowley is politically leaving behind. “At this point what he has to consider is what is his legacy to TT given the current state of affairs.

“We are under a state of emergency. We just saw a record high in murders in the country with crime and criminality spiraling out of control.

“It would be an appropriate time for him to consider the positive as well as the not-so-positive aspects of the political career he has had.”

Former Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said he was saddened by the announcement but accepted that Rowley would know best when would be the right time to step down.

“I felt sad that this reality is coming, that this country will lose the services of one of our greatest contributors, and our greatest servants in our governmental sphere.

“He has served for a very long time. He has led the country through some of our most difficult periods – through a pandemic, periods of recession, periods of energy sector crashes. Notwithstanding that no public servants lost their jobs, we remain stable and we are now well positioned for economic growth.

“I want to thank Dr Rowley and salute him and even as he leads the country until whenever he decides to step away. He has my fullest support and utmost respect as a Tobago son of the soil, a principled man, a decent man, a man of integrity and a strong leader.”

Announcement leads

to more uncertainty

Co-ordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Jai Leladharshingh said while the announcement of Rowley stepping down was “welcome,” the announcement brings more uncertainty to the country in an already uncertain time.

“Whatever it is, it has left the country in uncertainty and trepidation because the SOE is still there.

“After an abysmal nine-year track record I think it is fitting that the PM steps down, because this country ran into a train wreck of failed policies, especially with the closure of Petrotrin and the imposing of taxes on a population which has already burdened them a lot.

“The government has failed to diversify the economy and has lost its grip on crime. That also is affecting the people. Our standard of living has decreased significantly, our quality of life has decreased significantly.

He said in the perceived absence of succession planning for the PNM, it will be interesting to see how both the ruling party and the opposition will react.

“Meaning that some see it as an opportunity, while others see it as a threat.”