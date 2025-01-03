UNC senator calls for urgent security measure for prosecutors

Attorney and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial. - File photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

OPPOSITION senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial has called for an immediate risk assessment and enhanced security measures for state prosecutors.

“If the state is to assuage the fears of our prosecutors, and send a strong message to criminals that any such contemplated action in the future will be met with the full force of the law, this process should begin without delay.”

Lutchmedial-Ramdial statements follow concerns by state prosecutors for their safety. Randall Hector, a special prosecutor with the DPP’s office, was gunned down on December 31, moments after he delivered a New Year’s eve sermon at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain. His brazen killing also occurred hours into a declared state of emergency.

Prosecutors are also traumatised by his murder.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, met with his staff on January 3.

Lutchmedial-Ramdial, who worked alongside Hector at the Office of the DPP said his death has heightened fears among prosecutors, who play a critical role in the criminal justice system, as they face significant risks in their duties of upholding justice and prosecuting criminal offenders.

She said Hector’s murder underscored the dangers faced by prosecutors, particularly those handling cases involving gangs or high-profile criminals.

“Without a functioning DPP’s office, the criminal justice system will collapse.

It is therefore essential that a comprehensive risk assessment be undertaken to determine what are the short, medium and long-term measures needed to offer greater protection to the office as a whole, and to individual prosecutors who are deemed to be at a higher risk due to specific assignments.”

She said the DPP’s office was already burdened by high staff turnover due to the risks and compensation challenges.

She also said without adequate protection, the functioning of the office and, by extension, the entire criminal justice system is at risk.

Lutchmedial-Ramdial called for regular evaluations of collective and individual risks for prosecutors, particularly those assigned to cases involving gang affiliates or operatives.

She also suggested improved security at court facilities and the DPP’s offices, along with extending protective measures to the homes and families of prosecutors deemed to be at higher risk.

The senator urged the Ministry of National Security, the Office of the Attorney General, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), and associated intelligence agencies to take immediate steps to address risks to prosecutors.

“With hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on national security, our state prosecutors cannot be left to fend for themselves whilst we expect them to perform their duties as professionals,” Lutchmedial-Ramdial said.

She stressed that the fight against crime requires the protection of those tasked with prosecuting criminals and maintaining the rule of law.

“The fight against crime requires the optimal use of resources and ensuring that those who carry the burden of convicting criminals are protected is of critical importance and ought to be given priority.”