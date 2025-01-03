Teens held as gun found during SoE exercise

- File photo

POLICE arrested two minors and seized a gun, ammunition and marijuana in three separate SoE exercises in St James, Maraval and Arima on January 2.

In the first incident, police led by Snr Supt Thom, Supts Nicholls and Jankie, ASP Mohammed, Insp Durga and Insp Joseph searched houses at Perigod Road, Long Circular and Mango Alley in Laventille.

Nothing illegal was found in the houses but, shortly before noon, police went to an abandoned structure at Perigod Road where they found almost two kilos of marijuana. The illegal drug was wrapped in three rectangular-shaped black weighing 1.895 kgs.

No one was arrested in connection with the drugs.

Sometime between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, the Arima Operations Team under the supervision of Sgt Ramai, acting on information they received, went to a house on Whiteman Street, Samaroo Village.

They met two boys aged 16 and 17 and, based on the SoE regulations, searched a gallery area at the front of the house.

They found a brown cardboard box with clothes in the corner of the gallery.

Upon searching the box thoroughly, police found a Glock pistol with the serial number filed off and loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm-calibre ammunition.

The gun was seized and both minors were cautioned, arrested and taken to the police station.

Their parents were informed and later accompanied them to the Maracas Booking Centre.

The exercise was led by ACP Singh, Snr Supt Maynard Wilson and Supt Etienne. It was co-ordinated by ASPs Ablacksingh and Pitt, and Insp Lewis.

Western Division officers, Task Force officers and Criminal Investigations Department (CID) detectives went on an exercise in the Maraval district between 6 pm on January 2 and 1 am on January 3.

During the exercise, the officers searched a bar at Morne Coco Road and found a quantity of cannabis.

The officers then went to an area near the WASA Water Treatment Facility, where they found a black plastic bag containing 12 rounds of ammunition. Three people were arrested in connection with the illegal items.

