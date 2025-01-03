News
Hundreds say goodbye to Lisa Morris-Julian
Ken Chee Hing
7 Hrs Ago
A woman weeps during the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima on January 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
HUNDREDS of people, many of them Arimians, came out for not only the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children, but also took part in the slow procession from the Santa Rosa RC Church to the nearby cemetery, where she and her children were laid to rest on January 2.
Morris-Julian, her son Jesiah, six, and her daughter Xianne, 25, died in a fire at their Farfan Street, Arima home on December 16.
Newsday photographers Lincoln Holder and Ayanna Kinsale attended the funeral and brought back these photos.
The hearse carrying the coffin of Xianne Julian at the front of the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima on January 2. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
The Prime Minister and his wife Sharon Rowley arrive at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima on January 2 for the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis consoles another woman as they are both hugged by Fr Robert Christo during the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children on January 2 at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Former minister and PNM stalwart Joan Yuille-Williams walks past the coffin during the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children at the Santa Rosa RC Church on January 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the PNM Women's League wave balisier flowers, the symbol of the PNM, as the coffins of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children leave the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima en route to the nearby cemetery on January 2. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Finance Minister Colm Imbert, left, and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne enjoy a joke as they leave the Santa Rosa RC Chuch on January 2 after the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Hundreds of mourners follow the hearses carrying the coffins of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her children after their funeral at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima on January 2. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Ann Morris, centre, is supported by relatives as they make their way into the Santa Rosa Cemetery for the burial of her daughter MP Lisa Morris-Julian and grandchildren Jesiah and Xianne. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
The coffin containing the remains of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her son Jesiah, six, is lowered into their final resting-place at the Santa Rosa Cemetery on January 2. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
