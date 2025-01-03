Hundreds say goodbye to Lisa Morris-Julian

A woman weeps during the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima on January 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HUNDREDS of people, many of them Arimians, came out for not only the funeral of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children, but also took part in the slow procession from the Santa Rosa RC Church to the nearby cemetery, where she and her children were laid to rest on January 2.

Morris-Julian, her son Jesiah, six, and her daughter Xianne, 25, died in a fire at their Farfan Street, Arima home on December 16.

Newsday photographers Lincoln Holder and Ayanna Kinsale attended the funeral and brought back these photos.

