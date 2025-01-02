Xtra Foods appoints new CEO

Xtra Foods CEO Angelo Daniel Austin. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Xtra Foods has appointed Angelo Daniel Austin its new CEO effective January 1.

Austin has been part of the company for 25 years.

In a release on January 2, the company said Austin had played a pivotal role in shaping Xtra Foods into a trusted household name and a leader in the supermarket industry though his 25 years of dedicated service.

“Beginning his journey with Xtra Foods as a young employee, Austin's career is a testament to perseverance, hard work, innovation and visionary leadership. Over the years, he has worked in various departments throughout the organisation, gaining a comprehensive understanding of its operations, culture and values.

“Rising through the ranks, he has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to align business goals with customer needs, ensuring Xtra Foods delivers on its promise of excellence.”

>

Austin has an MBA with Distinction in International Marketing and Brand Management from Anglia Ruskin University (UK) and has completed the prestigious Business Analytics programme at Harvard Business School Online. He is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK).

Austin is a director of TSTT and of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Xtra Foods said his qualifications underscore his expertise in marketing, strategic management and governance, while his director roles bring a wealth of strategic insight and governance experience to every role he undertakes.

The supermarket chain said in addition to his professional achievements, Austin has been the driving force behind numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives, including environmental beautification projects, disaster-relief efforts and community and charity support programmes.

“His leadership reflects Xtra Foods' commitment to not only serving its customers but also enriching the communities it calls home. This marks an exciting new chapter in the Xtra Foods journey. With Austin at the helm, we are poised to embrace fresh opportunities, redefine excellence and shape the future of the supermarket industry.

“Please join us in congratulating Angelo Daniel Austin as we continue to build on our shared vision of delivering innovation, value and an unwavering commitment to our customers and communities.”