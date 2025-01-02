WASA: Bad weather affecting north Trinidad facilities

A woman crosses a flooded road. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Water and Sewerage Authority has said increased rain has affected several of its surface water treatment facilities in North Trinidad, limiting the supply of pipe-borne water in several districts.

In a release on January 2, it said the facilities were experiencing high turbidity and clogged screens caused by flooded rivers arising from heavy rain, affecting the communities in which they are located.

Toco and Balandra are being affected by the Tompire facility and Matura by the Matura facility.

Parts of Arima, Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant and Calvary Hill are being affected by the Guanapo facility and La Pastora and Lopinot are being affected by the La Pastora facility.

El Dorado, Tacarigua and parts of Tunapuna are being affected by the Caura facility and parts of Maracas, St Joseph are being affected by the Acono and L&N facilities.

>

The authority said every effort is being made to return the facilities to service at the earliest possible time.

The Met Service has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert in effect until 6 pm on January 3.