Yellow-level weather alert in effect

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level weather alert, saying periods of rain with a moderate chance of isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms are expected to intermittently affect Trinidad and offshore areas, east and south, over the next three days. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level weather alert, saying periods of rain with a moderate chance of isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms are expected to intermittently affect Trinidad and offshore areas, east and south, over the next three days.

The advisory, which was issued at 10.44 am on January 1, started a few minutes earlier at 10.30 am and is set to remain in effect until 6 pm January 3.

“While the weather will remain unsettled overall, there may be settled periods between showers. These conditions could still result in localised flooding, ponding, landslides or landslips in vulnerable areas and gusty winds during heavier downpours,” the advisory said.

“The current weather pattern, which is being enhanced by favourable atmospheric conditions, is supporting increased and prolonged rainfall activity.”

The Met Office is urging people to remain vigilant and monitor weather conditions, assessing their surroundings before going out.

It also called for people to avoid driving or wading through floodwaters.

It added, “Take necessary precautions to mitigate potential impacts. Follow the instructions of government officials. Monitor weather updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt.