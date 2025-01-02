TTCSI appoints Daren Lee Sing as CEO

TTCSI president Dianne Joseph. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

The board of directors of the TT Coalition of Service Industries (TTCSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daren Lee Sing as CEO, with effect from January 1.

This decision follows Lee Sing’s successful and transformative five-month tenure as acting CEO, during which he demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a clear vision for the future of the organisation.

He brings to the role over 15 years of experience in leadership and management across diverse industries. His career includes significant accomplishments as owner/managing director of WESN Content Capital Television, where he led the company to award-winning success. He also contributed to the growth and success of GEM Radio 5 Network, elevating brands like I95.5FM and Red96.7FM. His extensive background in media, business strategy and brand development equips him to lead TTCSI at a pivotal time in the services sector.

Lee Sing is no stranger to the TTCSI community, having previously served the organisation in various leadership capacities, including director, secretary, treasurer and vice president.

His thorough knowledge of the coalition's operations and objectives will steer the strategic direction of TTCSI as it embarks on a new year under his leadership.

In keeping with the board’s desire for a higher level of financial prudence, he has pioneered the move from our O’Connor Street offices to that of 24 Kitchener Street, Woodbrook.

Business will commence from this location on January 2 and the official opening ceremony on January 24.

The move is in keeping with TTCSI’s decision to make it easier for members to do business and aligns with the composition of the secretariat and its hybrid work models.

From the perspective of growth and transformation, Lee Sing will focus on further strengthening the TTCSI brand as the voice of services in TT.

He will also focus on capacity building, governance standards and all-round development of businesses of all sizes. Specific attention will be placed on the micro, small-and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This is in keeping with TTCSI's mandate and vision.

Real-time advocacy along with valuable partnerships with local and international organisations will remain a priority, with the aim of preparing local firms to transition from small to international brands that allows the widest scope for expansion, continued growth and financial sustainability.

This level of support cannot be over-emphasised given the challenges of the covid19 pandemic which left many in a mode of restoration.

In connection with opportunities for all associations, companies and professionals, the constitution of the organisation allows for the acceptance of affiliate members.

In this regard, many companies and business professionals will have the opportunity this year to be associated with the TTCSI and benefit from its high-level representation, advocacy and all initiatives. This will serve to strengthen and add value in their respective fields and provide a space for the creation of further alliances and partnerships through the work of the TTCSI.

The Tobago population who have been reaching out to our offices will now have the opportunity to be a part of TTCSI's work and will be visited soon.

The board is keen on equal opportunities and a strategic decision has been taken to give Tobago the same opportunities that we have in Trinidad. After all, we are the umbrella association of the services sector in Trinidad and Tobago.

As we further strengthen our foundation, work will continue closely with our line ministry – the Trade Ministry.

We embrace every advice and guidance from the ministry’s team. TTCSI extends a special thanks to Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

The strength and capacity of the board under the leadership of president Dianne Joseph has added to the advancement of the work of the TTCSI and we credit the work of all those who led the organisation prior to her time.

Leadership must be considered as a means to build the capacity of those you lead to the point that it is easy to determine in whose hands the organisation will be best placed as we move from one leader to the other. This is taking place at the TTCSI and thus, we describe our current team as one of the stronger ones in the life-span of the organisation.

In this connection, Lee Sing is adamant that growth from all directions will be targeted and there will be a level of focus on the measurement and quantification of what the services sector means to TT’s GDP. This, as the organisation advocates for the interests of the services sector, builds the capacity of service providers, promotes industry development and contributes to the growth of the national economy.

This column was submitted by the TTCSI.

