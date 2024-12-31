TTPS press briefing live X feed

The TTPS press briefing, which started at 5.30 pm, over an hour and a half late, ran for only 35 minutes. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) December 31, 2024

CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher says although police will be in tactical gear, at least one officer in the regulation grey and blue uniform, will and must be part of any operation during the SoE. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 31, 2024 >

CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher says while there is no general curfew, police are empowered to restrict the movement of specific people if they see such a need. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 31, 2024

When asked about a clause of the regulations that seems to create a gun amnesty, Zaheer Ali, legal officer for the TTPS, said the organisation is seeking clarity on that provision. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) December 31, 2024

When asked about criminals dressed in police uniforms, CoP said police officers are still required to identify themselves. Officers in operational wear will be accompanied by officers in the official grey and blue uniforms. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) December 31, 2024 >

There is an intention for further public awareness of the legal aspects of the SoE. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) December 31, 2024

In the first 24-hours of the state of emergency, CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher confirms that 46 suspects were detained nation-wide. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 31, 2024

Speaking about police abuse of power, CoP said "officers will be fully briefed on the legal parameters of the SoE. Operations will be carefully crafted and well supervised. Police will be proportionate in their actions to maintain the TTPS' high standards of accountability." — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) December 31, 2024

CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher guarantees results in the fight against crime, under the additional powers granted to police, in the state of emergency. She speaks at a press conference. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 31, 2024

CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher assures the police will be transparent, fair and hold themselves accountable in their conduct during the state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 31, 2024 >

Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel looks forward to returning the nation to a state of safety and security. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) December 31, 2024

CoP wishes to assure all law-abiding citizens that the police will be fair and responsible in the execution of their duties during the SoE. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) December 31, 2024