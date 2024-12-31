TTAL: Tobago still a haven, despite SoE

People wait to board glass-bottom boats at Store Bay on Christmas Day, ahead of a tour to the Buccoo Reef. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd said the island remains a "haven for travellers" despite the state of emergency announced by government on December 30.

In a media release, TTAL said visitors seeking relaxation, adventure, and cultural experiences are welcomed in Tobago.

However, TTAL advised visitors to "carry a valid form of identification during their stay."

TTAL said the SoE was called to ensure the continued safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

"While this measure underscores a proactive commitment to security, the enchanting island of Tobago remains as welcoming as ever, with its tourism and business activities operating seamlessly," TTAL said.

>

TTAL said the airport, port, hotels, beach facilities and tours remain open for business.

"The SoE is a precautionary step designed to address specific concerns while maintaining the vibrant and peaceful atmosphere that defines our island.

"Daily life on Tobago carries on uninterrupted, and we encourage residents and visitors alike to enjoy the island’s offerings while remaining mindful of local authorities' guidance."

TTAL said it is committed to keeping travellers informed, and updates will be provided through its social media pages and website.

Tobago has experienced an unprecedented spike in murders with 26 people killed in 2024.

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young on December 30 said the SoE was called owing to the latest threat to public safety following gang violence in Laventille recently which resulted in the deaths of six people, including five in one incident.

There will be no restrictions to public gatherings or curfew during the SoE.