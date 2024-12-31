Diego Martin, Malick men held with guns

- File photo

POLICE arrested two men who were found with guns in Diego Martin and Arima during late-night and early-morning exercises on December 30 and 31.

In the first incident, officers from the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit and West End CID, led by acting Snr Supt Williams and ASP Lynch, went to Adams Road in Diego Martin.

They searched a man’s home and found a Glock semi-automatic pistol loaded with 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, hidden in a chest of drawers in a bedroom. They arrested the man and took him to the West End Police Station for processing.

Police then went to Mercer Road in Diego Martin, where they found a plastic bag with 73.5 grams of marijuana hidden near the Servol Life Centre.

The exercise, co-ordinated by Sgt Jeanville, included Cpls Garcia, Khan, Edwin, Morris, WPC Toppin, PCs Joseph, Ramkripaul, Mootie and Allard.

>

Officers from the North Eastern Division (NED) Task Force, on the morning of December 31, executed a search warrant at a man’s home in Malick.

They found an AR-15 rifle, loaded with a magazine containing 21 rounds of ammunition. The 41-year-old suspect, who was at home during the search, was arrested.

Officers also went to Santa Cruz, where they executed a search warrant at the home of a 32-year-old La Canoa man.

They found a quantity of marijuana and arrested the suspect. Officers of the NED Gang Investigations Unit and the Canine Branch also helped with this search.