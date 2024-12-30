Search ongoing for missing La Romaine oil worker

Missing employee Pete Phillip. -

Despite the ongoing search for oil rig worker Pete Phillip, who has been missing at sea since December 22, he has still not been found as of December 29.

The latest update from Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd on December 28 said the company continues to support Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd in the search-and-recovery efforts for him.

Phillip, from La Romaine, worked for Well Services and was onboard Rig 110, which partially collapsed around 3.30 a.m. on December 22. He disappeared underwater.

“With the operations ongoing, priority areas continue to be identified for more intense scrutiny. Visual surveys are ongoing using drones, drop cameras and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). These efforts are supported by several vessels, lift baskets, and other resources,” the media statement said.

It also said the Energy and Energy Industries Ministry has maintained a constant presence at the marine base to support the operation and key stakeholders are receiving regular updates.

As the search efforts have shifted from rescue to recovery, Heritage offered its condolences to Phillip’s relatives and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.

The company said it would provide further updates as the situation progresses.

Since the incident, Phillip’s pregnant wife, Candacy Phillip, their children and other close relatives have been hoping for some positive news.

Phillip, the sole breadwinner, was expected to return home from work on Christmas Day. He typically worked for 14 days straight before returning home for another 14 days.

Calls to the family went to voicemail.