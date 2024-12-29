CoP to crackdown on misuse of gel blaster toy guns

A gel blaster gun for sale in a variety store on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain for $700 on December 28. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE Erla Harewood-Christopher has issued a caution regarding misusing the latest fad: gel blaster toy guns.

Harewood-Christopher, in a statement, said while gel blasters are marketed as toys, those resembling real firearms are prohibited.

She warned that their misuse, particularly in public spaces, could result in criminal charges.

"The public is reminded that using any item, whether real or imitation, to threaten, intimidate, or harm others constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago," she said.

The statement comes as the country grapples with a record number of murders and widespread fear.

The commissioner reminded the public that anyone found misusing gel blasters could face consequences, including criminal charges.

She said police officers have been instructed to take “immediate action” against individuals misusing the toy guns. She also urged parents and guardians to supervise their children and ensure they understand the implications of mishandling such toys.

The gel blasters have become one of the most popular gifts for children this holiday season.

Gel blasters are designed to resemble real guns, including models like the M4 carbine, AK-47, and Glock 19. Their realistic appearance can make them difficult to distinguish from actual weapons, especially in public settings.

They shoot small gel beads that expand in water, with packets of 1,000 beads costing around $10 at toy stores. Their resemblance is one of the key concerns Christopher-Harewood addressed in her statement, warning that they can lead to dangerous situations.

The regulation of toy guns falls under several pieces of legislation, primarily focused on guns and public safety, including the Firearms Act (Chap. 16:01). This act governs the possession, use, and importation of guns and ammunition in Trinidad and Tobago. While toy guns like gel blasters are not classified as firearms per se, models that closely resemble real firearms may be restricted under this act, especially when they are seen as a potential threat to public safety.

Some people have raised questions about how they are imported into the country.

While the Customs Act regulates the importation of goods into Trinidad and Tobago, it does not explicitly mention "toy guns” but provides broad powers to prohibit the importation of goods that are deemed harmful or illegal.

If gel blasters or imitation guns resemble real weapons, customs officials are empowered to seize these items.

The Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act (Chap. 11:25) regulates the importation of dangerous or potentially harmful items into the country.

While primarily focused on drugs, it also includes provisions for controlling the importation of items that could pose public safety threats. The act could be invoked in cases where imitation guns or toy guns that resemble real weapons are suspected of being used to facilitate illegal activities.

The Public Order Act also includes provisions that can be invoked if any object, including imitation firearms, is used in a manner that may cause fear, harm, or intimidation in public spaces.