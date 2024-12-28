Three held after delivery vehicle hold-up

The gun and ammunition seized by police on December 27 in Arima. - Photo courtesy TTPS

THREE SUSPECTS were arrested by officers of the Matura Police Station following the robbery of a delivery vehicle along the Toco Main Road on December 27.

The arrest was made during an anti-crime exercise, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition and camouflage clothing were also seized.

In a news release on December 28, police said around 1 pm on December 27, a sales man and two lorry men were conducting sales when they saw two men in camouflage clothing with ski masks holding what appeared to be firearms, standing in the roadway.

One of the suspects signalled the driver to stop the vehicle.

The driver complied and a suspect demanded that he switch off the vehicle and hand over the key to the vault.

The victims were told to lie on the roadway while another suspect attempted to break into the safe with a grinder.

They took $300 from the driver and fled the scene in a Toyota Hilux.

A report was made to the police.

Police launched a joint operation, co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paponette supervised by Insp Harper and included Sgt Ramdeen, also Sgt Hazel of the Matura Police Station, the release said.

The exercise also included officers of the Eastern Division Task Force supervised by Sgt Arthur, it added.

The release said a white Toyota Hilux was intercepted by officers in the vicinity of 16 3/4mm Toco Main Road, Balandra.

Three suspects, it said, were detained and officers seized two firearms; an AR Mc Kinney rifle with a magazine and 40 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, a 9mm Pistol with a magazine and 35 rounds of 9mm ammunition, camouflage clothing, one grinder and other items.

The suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, one man was arrested and a firearm, two magazines and 25 rounds of 9 mm ammunition found and seized during an anti-crime exercise conducted by officers of the Northern Division.

Police said, Between the hours of 6 am and 9 am on December 27, officers of the Northern Division stopped a Nissan Tiida along Broadway Street, Arima.

During a search of the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, one Sig Sauer P320 pistol, two magazines and 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition, were found in a holster tucked in his waist.

He was arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The exercise was led by Sgt Persad and supervised by Cpl Foster and PC Brewster.